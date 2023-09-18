News & Insights

Euro hits record high against Swedish crown ahead of Riksbank decision

Credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC

September 18, 2023 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by Harry Robertson for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a record high against the Swedish crown on Monday, days before the Riksbank is expected to raise interest rates again.

The euro EURSEK=D3 hit 11.995 crowns, up around 0.6% on the day. Sweden's crown has suffered heavily against the euro this year, losing around 7.5% of its value.

The Swedish crown also weakened to as much as 11.25 per dollar, its lowest level since last October SEK=D3.

Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank, is due to set interest rates on Thursday. Traders think it's highly likely to raise them by 25 basis points to 4%.

The European Central Bank last week raised euro area rates to a record high of 4%.

