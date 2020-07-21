Euro hits 1-1/2 year high vs dollar after EU virus deal

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - The euro on Tuesday climbed to its highest against the U.S. dollar since January last year, after European Union countries struck an agreement on a massive stimulus plan to revive their coronavirus-battered economies.

An upturn in sentiment following the EU deal lifted commodity currencies, which tend to benefit in times of increased risk appetite. The Australian dollar rose to a 15-month high against the greenback, the New Zealand currency climbed to a six-month peak, and the Canadian dollar advanced to its strongest level in six weeks.

The EU deal - a compromise on concerns that thrifty northern states had about handouts for more their more profligate neighbors - was hailed as an important signal of unity by Europe's leaders and a foundation for economic recovery.

"There was all this anticipation for this rescue package, which was almost guaranteed that it will pass and when it did, it made everybody happy," said Juan Perez, currency trader at Tempus Inc in Washington.

"And this kind of symbolizes the fact that the European Union is going to work together to achieve fiscal integration for this rescue package. And it came to fruition," he added.

Encouraging results from several COVID-19 vaccine trials also boosted market sentiment and drove a rally in global stock markets.

In midday trading, the euro rose 0.6% to $1.1510, after earlier hitting $1.1516, EUR=EBS, the highest level since Jan. 11, 2019 last year.

"I think with sentiment having swung to the euro's favor, that leaves the dollar vulnerable to selling on rallies, and the euro a buy on dips," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

"Above $1.15, that certainly could pave the way for $1.17 over the coming months," he added.

Against basket of major currencies, the dollar fell 0.5% was to 95.25 =USD, the lowest since early March.

ING analysts said they are looking for "more gains to $1.20 later this year" as dollar weakness kicks in because the recovery fund agreement is significant enough "not to prompt investors to exit their long euro positions," particularly against the dollar, where the outlook has darkened for the rest of the year.

The Australian dollar was last up 1.4% at US$0.7113, also lifted after the central bank offered few surprises in minutes from last month's meeting. AUD/

In a speech, Governor Philip Lowe said while he would prefer a cheaper Aussie dollar, its 27% recovery from March lows was supported by fundamentals.

The New Zealand dollar rose 0.8% to US$0.6626 NZD=D3.

The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.7% to C$1.3443 per U.S. dollar CAD=D3.

The dollar fell 0.5% versus the yen to 107.77 yen JPY=EBS.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 12:43PM (1643 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1508

$1.1444

+0.56%

+2.66%

+1.1516

+1.1424

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

106.7500

107.2400

-0.46%

-1.93%

+107.3600

+106.7700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

122.88

122.78

+0.08%

+0.76%

+123.0200

+122.4800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9331

0.9387

-0.60%

-3.59%

+0.9399

+0.9332

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2740

1.2660

+0.63%

-3.91%

+1.2752

+1.2651

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3436

1.3533

-0.72%

+3.47%

+1.3537

+1.3433

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7112

0.7013

+1.41%

+1.30%

+0.7119

+0.7011

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0742

1.0745

-0.03%

-1.01%

+1.0758

+1.0723

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9031

0.9035

-0.04%

+6.83%

+0.9050

+0.9002

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6628

0.6574

+0.82%

-1.59%

+0.6636

+0.6560

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.1194

9.2276

-1.17%

+3.88%

+9.2325

+9.1143

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.4964

10.5664

-0.66%

+6.69%

+10.5796

+10.4658

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.8888

8.9506

-0.35%

-4.91%

+8.9808

+8.8846

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2330

10.2692

-0.35%

-2.26%

+10.2813

+10.2170

Euro vs U.S. dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/30wWQJh

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Alistair Bell)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.