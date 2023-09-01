News & Insights

Euro gains, euro zone bond yields drop as U.S. unemployment rate rises

September 01, 2023 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by London Markets Team for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the dollar on Friday and euro zone bonds yields fell after data showed a big increase in the U.S. unemployment rate in August, supporting the view that Federal Reserve might be finished with interest rate rises.

Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed the unemployment rate rose by more than expected in August to 3.8% from 3.5%, its highest since February 2022.

Figures showed 187,000 jobs were created last month, above expectations for an increase of 170,000. July's figure was downwardly revised to 157,000 from 187,000.

The euro gained against a softer dollar EUR=EBS and was last up 0.2% at $1.0866.

Euro zone government bond yields dropped, with the German 10-year yield DE10YT=RR falling to its lowest since August 9 at 2.446%. It was last flat at 2.47%.

The STOXX 600 .STOXX moved higher after the data, but stayed within the day's range and was last up 0.2%. An index of euro zone banks .SX7P fell marginally and was last down 0.14% at a session low.

