Euro falls to two-decade low vs dollar as recession fears bite

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The euro slumped to a two-decade low on Tuesday as the latest surge in European gas prices added to worries about a recession, while there was no stopping the dollar as U.S. Treasury yields staged a rebound.

The euro's 0.8% fall on the day took it down as far as $1.03325 EUR=EBS. It means it has now lost over 9% of its value this year against the U.S. currency.

(Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

