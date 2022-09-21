US Markets

Euro falls, safe-haven bonds rally on Putin comments

Contributor
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

The euro fell and safe-haven bond markets in the euro area rallied on Wednesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of engaging in nuclear blackmail against Russia.

repeats to additional subscribers

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The euro fell and safe-haven bond markets in the euro area rallied on Wednesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of engaging in nuclear blackmail against Russia.

The euro fell to as low $0.9885 EUR=EBS and was last down 0.7% on the day.

Safe-haven bonds rallied, pushing yields down. The two-year German bond yield was last down 7 basis points on the day at 1.66% DE2YT=RR.

In a speech announcing a partial mobilisation for the country's military campaign in Ukraine, Putin also said that Russia had "lots of weapons to reply" to what he called Western threats and said that he was not bluffing.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular