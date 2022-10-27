Euro edges down after ECB raises rates by 75 basis points

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The euro edged down slightly and European government bond yields fell a whisker after the European Central Bank raised rates by 75 basis points in line with market expectations.

The euro EUR=EBS dropped to a session low of $1.0008 having been trading down around 0.5% at $1.0032 before the decision.

The yield on the benchmark German 10-year Bund was last flat on the day at 2.115% vs 2.195% before the decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was volatile and last down 0.35% having been down 0.7% earlier.

(Reporting by London markets team, editing by Amanda Cooper)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

