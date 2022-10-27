US Markets

Euro edges down after ECB raises rates by 75 basis points

Contributor
London markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The euro edged down slightly and European government bond yields fell a whisker after the European Central Bank raised rates by 75 basis points in line with market expectations.

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The euro edged down slightly and European government bond yields fell a whisker after the European Central Bank raised rates by 75 basis points in line with market expectations.

The euro EUR=EBS dropped to a session low of $1.0008 having been trading down around 0.5% at $1.0032 before the decision.

The yield on the benchmark German 10-year Bund was last flat on the day at 2.115% vs 2.195% before the decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was volatile and last down 0.35% having been down 0.7% earlier.

(Reporting by London markets team, editing by Amanda Cooper)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular