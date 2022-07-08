Euro down, Bund yields inch up after US payrolls beat forecast

Contributor
the London Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The euro slipped on Friday after the release of a bigger-than-forecast U.S. payrolls figure for June, while German 10-year bond yields rose, tracking Treasuries.

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - The euro slipped on Friday after the release of a bigger-than-forecast U.S. payrolls figure for June, while German 10-year bond yields rose, tracking Treasuries.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 372,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department's employment report showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 268,000 jobs added last month.

The euro slipped 0.35% by 1245 GMT at $1.012, but stayed off earlier session lows that had taken it to the brink of parity with the dollar EUR=EBS.

German 10-year government bond yields were up 4.5 basis points at 1.322% DE10YT=RR, off a session high of 1.34%, while Europe's equity index .STOXX turned negative after the data and was down 0.55%.

Terminal rate pricing for June 2023 according to Fed fund futures edged up to around 3.5% versus 3.4% before the data.

(Reporting by the London Markets Team, writing by Sujata Rao, Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6176;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters