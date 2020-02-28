Euro-dollar volatility jumps to one-year high amid big FX moves
LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Market gauges of euro-dollar one-month implied volatility jumped on Friday to their highest in over a year at 6.6% EUR1MO=FN as the intensifying coronavirus outbreak fuelled big currency moves and recession fears.
The Japanese yen, appeared to have regained its safe-haven status after last week's brief wobble, rising to a 3-1/2-week high of 108.79 versus the dollar JPY=EBS.
The euro was last up 0.3% at $1.1028 EUR=EBS, a three-week high. Euro-dollar volatility, which fell to a record low just last month below 4%, surged to 6.75%, the highest since last July, having ended last week around 4.8% EUR1MO=FN.
The greenback had strengthened recently but has since handed back those gains as money markets moved to price three 25 basis-point Fed cuts by mid-year, starting with one later this month. As recently as a week ago, markets had seen just a 9% chance of a cut FEDWATCH
(Reporting by Olga Cotaga; Editing by Sujata Rao)
((olga.cotaga@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Dashboard of a Downturn: Coronavirus Starts To Set Off Some Recession Alarm Bells
- Security contractor G4S to sell most of cash ops to Brinks in $945 million deal
- EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown
- U.S. Consumer Spending Could See One-Two Punch From Stocks Drop, Coronavirus