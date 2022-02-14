Euro-Dollar one-month implied volatility jumps to highest since November

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Volatility soared across asset classes on Monday, with a gauge of potential swings in the euro-dollar exchange rate at the highest since November 2020 and a key measure of equity swings rising to the highest in more than two weeks.

Markets took fright late on Friday after a U.S. warning that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come "any day". On Sunday the United States said Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack.

The VIX equity volatility measure -- often known as Wall Street's 'fear gauge' rose to the highest since Jan. 28 at 31 points VIX, having fallen below 20 points last week. Its European counterpart .V2TX hit its highest since January 24 to trade above 33 points, up 8.5 points on the day.

The volatility surge enveloped currency and bond markets too, with euro-dollar one-month implied volatility at 7.6% EUR1MO=FN. It had been below 6% at the end of January.

