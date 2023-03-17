US Markets

Euro debt sales plunge in aftermath of banking rout

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Hodel

March 17, 2023 — 10:58 am EDT

Written by Yoruk Bahceli for Reuters ->

March 17 (Reuters) - Euro debt sales plunged to just 3.3 billion euros ($3.51 billion) this week, Refinitiv data showed on Friday, in another sign of financial market stress resulting from banking turmoil on both sides of the Atlantic.

Borrowers raised just 3.3 billion euros this week from syndicated debt sales, according to the Refinitiv data compiled for Reuters, which excludes pre-planned government bond auctions.

That was the lowest weekly amount all year, Refinitiv's data showed, and a tiny fraction of the 59.5 billion euros raised last week.

In contrast, $144 billion was raised in U.S. dollar-denominated deals this week, Refinitiv said, with the lion's share coming from an $89 billion debt sale by the U.S. Federal Home Loan Bank, a key lender to U.S. regional banks, to support member banks' liquidity needs.

($1 = 0.9403 euros)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Chiara Elisei)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.