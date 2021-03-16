Euro corporate market adapts to new normal

By Ed Clark

LONDON, Mar 16 (IFR) - Two real estate issuers, as well as a Swedish telecoms company, brought new issues into Tuesday’s market, and while paying a new issue premium is clearly the new normal, the market tone appears to be stabilising and books are looking robust.

“The market finished well yesterday, and that tone continued into the open,” said a DCM banker. “And everyone saw the supply on Monday was absorbed fine, although with premiums.”

Premiums continued to be a theme on Tuesday, with each of the three issuers having to offer up at least a few basis points.

“There is cash out there but investors are clearly pushing for higher concessions and this is something that issuers are having to accept,” said a syndicate banker.

US shopping mall investor and operator Simon Property Group (A3/A) launched a €750m 12-year senior unsecured deal through the ECB-eligible Simon International Finance at 100bp over mid-swaps, for a concession of around 5bp, based on one lead’s estimates.

A banker away, however, thought the deal priced flat to the issuer’s secondaries. The book for the trade was solid, reaching over €2.3bn and then falling back to €2bn at the final update.

Although REITs focused on retail properties have been out of favour since the Covid-19 pandemic, they are now seeing demand improve in light of vaccine rollouts.

“They were certainly out of favour for a while – however, they do also benefit from the reopening narrative,” said an asset manager. “And, actually, a lot of the nervousness around their businesses was possibly slightly overplayed.”

Simon Property is using the funds raised through Tuesday’s issue to refinance US dollar debts under a credit facility. US corporate borrowers issuing euros to then swap to dollars and take out debt is becoming increasingly rare, given it is typically more cost-efficient to issue dollars to repay dollars, said bankers.

Some international corporates, however, are still attracted to the euro market because of the very low coupons they can achieve, and this was the case with Simon Property, said the banker involved.

German residential property company LEG Immobilien (Baa1) had to offer up a slightly higher concession for its €500m no-grow 12-year. Bank of America, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan were able to fix the spread at 82bp over mid-swaps, with a banker on the transaction placing fair value at 75bp.

The book was robust, exceeding €1.2bn and only dropping to around €1.1bn. The borrower was tapping the market to refinance debts.

Tele2 too

Also in the market on Tuesday was Swedish telecoms company Tele2 (BBB). The borrower raised €300m of 10-year funding off a book that reached in excess of €1.1bn.

For quite a niche credit, a deal that was almost four times covered was a solid result, said bankers. Credit Agricole, Danske Bank and ING were also able to get the spread down to 80bp, from IPTs of 105bp–110bp.

This, according to one syndicate banker, represented a 5bp premium. However, others said that given Tele2 has only issued twice before, fair value was subjective.

The issuer was described as a having a “solid credit profile” by CreditSights. This profile, coupled with an expectation of limited future supply from the company, may well have helped drive demand.

“We don’t expect Tele2 to be a frequent euro issuer, and opportunities to take on exposure to the name may be few and far between,” wrote CreditSights.

(Reporting by Edward Clark; Editing by Robert Hogg, Philip Wright)

