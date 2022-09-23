Euro, bond yields, stocks fall as German PMIs show deepening downturn

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The euro, German government bond yields and stocks all fell on Friday after data showed the downturn in German business activity deepened in September.

S&P Global's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index, which tracks both manufacturing and services activity, fell to 45.9 in September from 46.9 in August and came in below a consensus of 46.0, while the services reading came in even lower than consensus.

The euro EUR=EBS slipped to a fresh 20-year low against the dollar of $0.9768 and was last down 0.6%. German 10-year bond yields meanwhile extended their falls and dropped as much as 7 basis points on the day. DE10YT=RR

Germany's DAX .GDAXI stocks index fell to its lowest since July 14 and was down 0.6%.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Joice Alves, Samuel Indyk; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

