Euro, bond yields, stocks fall as German PMIs show deepening downturn

Contributors
Yoruk Bahceli Reuters
Joice Alves Reuters
Samuel Indyk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The euro, German government bond yields and stocks all fell on Friday after data showed the downturn in German business activity deepened in September.

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The euro, German government bond yields and stocks all fell on Friday after data showed the downturn in German business activity deepened in September.

S&P Global's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index, which tracks both manufacturing and services activity, fell to 45.9 in September from 46.9 in August and came in below a consensus of 46.0, while the services reading came in even lower than consensus.

The euro EUR=EBS slipped to a fresh 20-year low against the dollar of $0.9768 and was last down 0.6%. German 10-year bond yields meanwhile extended their falls and dropped as much as 7 basis points on the day. DE10YT=RR

Germany's DAX .GDAXI stocks index fell to its lowest since July 14 and was down 0.6%.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Joice Alves, Samuel Indyk; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters