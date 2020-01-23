Euro, bond yields fall further, ECB head Lagarde's tone seen as dovish

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a six-week low and German bond yields dropped to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde struck a slightly more dovish tone than some had expected during her press conference.

The moves were small, however, and also broadly tracked global markets where investors sold stocks and bought safe-haven assets such as the yen and government bonds amid growing fears about the spread of a respiratory virus from China.

New cases in Singapore and Saudi Arabia are rekindling memories of a similar 2002-2003 outbreak that dented economic growth.

But the bond rally accelerated after the ECB made no changes to policy and Lagarde told the news conference that risks to growth in the euro zone remained tilted to the downside. She said however the bias had become less pronounced as uncertainty around international trade recedes.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, already down on the day, extended its fall and was down 5 basis points on the day to -0.304% after the ECB news conference, the lowest in over two weeks.

Italian government bond yields also fell further and were down 8 bps for their biggest tumble in over a month. IT10YT=RR

In recent weeks, economists have been encouraged by positive data readings to believe that euro zone economic activity has bottomed out. But Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING, said market expectations had likely been of a more upbeat assessment of the economy.

Lagarde had "declined on a few occasions to distance herself from negative interest rates," he added.

Shares in euro zone banks turned lower after an initial rise as investors interpreted Lagarde's comments to mean 'lower for longer' interest rates -- damaging for banks' profit margins -- would continue in the foreseeable future.

The banking index slumped 1.1% to 1-1/2 month low .SX7P.

The euro fell back to $1.1059 EUR=EBS, down 0.3% and its weakest since Dec. 9.

"The euro is not about to receive support from ECB policy any time soon," Nordea analysts told clients.

The ECB also launched its well-anticipated strategic review, which Lagarde said was likely to take about a year, although she hinted it could take longer.

She declined to comment on what changes she might favour to the inflation target, but promised to "not leave any stone unturned".

Some investors appeared disappointed with the meeting and the strategy review announcement.

"Today's meeting was expected to be the hors d’oeuvre of the ECB’s policy review. In reality it was more akin to the notification that ECB would be cooking dinner," said Andrew Mulliner, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.

