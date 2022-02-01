Euro area's negative-yielding bond pool shrinks to near 3 year lows in Jan- Tradeweb

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The pool of negative-yielding government debt in the euro zone shrank in January to its lowest levels since April 2019, in the face of high inflation and a ratcheting up of market rate-hike bets, Tradeweb data showed on Tuesday.

The value of negative-yielding euro-denominated government debt stood at around 4.38 trillion euros ($4.94 trillion) at the end of January, down from 5.1 trillion euros at end December, Tradeweb data showed.

Negative-yielding debt comprised roughly 48% of a total government bond market in the euro zone worth over 9 trillion euros on the Tradeweb platform, versus almost 56% a month earlier. This was the lowest share since April 2019.

The market value of negative-yielding British government bonds stood at around 658 billion pounds ($889 billion) as of end-January. That was roughly 26% as a share of a total market worth 2.5 trillion pounds, down from 28% the previous month, Tradeweb said.

The pool of negative-yielding euro-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds meanwhile shrank sharply at end-Jan, to 18% of a total market worth 3.7 trillion euros, Tradeweb data showed. That was the lowest share since mid-2020.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

