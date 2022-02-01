US Markets

Euro area's negative-yielding bond pool shrinks to near 3 year lows in Jan- Tradeweb

Contributor
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

The pool of negative-yielding government debt in the euro zone shrank in January to its lowest levels since April 2019, in the face of high inflation and a ratcheting up of market rate-hike bets, Tradeweb data showed on Tuesday.

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The pool of negative-yielding government debt in the euro zone shrank in January to its lowest levels since April 2019, in the face of high inflation and a ratcheting up of market rate-hike bets, Tradeweb data showed on Tuesday.

The value of negative-yielding euro-denominated government debt stood at around 4.38 trillion euros ($4.94 trillion) at the end of January, down from 5.1 trillion euros at end December, Tradeweb data showed.

Negative-yielding debt comprised roughly 48% of a total government bond market in the euro zone worth over 9 trillion euros on the Tradeweb platform, versus almost 56% a month earlier. This was the lowest share since April 2019.

The market value of negative-yielding British government bonds stood at around 658 billion pounds ($889 billion) as of end-January. That was roughly 26% as a share of a total market worth 2.5 trillion pounds, down from 28% the previous month, Tradeweb said.

The pool of negative-yielding euro-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds meanwhile shrank sharply at end-Jan, to 18% of a total market worth 3.7 trillion euros, Tradeweb data showed. That was the lowest share since mid-2020.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular