Euro area yields rise, Italian-German spread hits fresh 24-month low

By Stefano Rebaudo

March 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were on track to end the week higher with markets scaling back bets on European Central Bank rate cuts and data showing the bloc’s underlying price growth remained stubbornly high.

That came a day after data showed the annual increase in U.S. inflation was the smallest in nearly three years in January, which had supported expectations that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in June and propped up bond prices on both sides of the Atlantic.

Bond yields move inversely with prices.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, rose 2 bps to 2.42% on Friday after dropping 6 bps the day before on the back of U.S. data. It was set to end the week 6.5 bps higher.

According to Jack Allen-Reynolds, deputy chief euro zone economist at Capital Economics, the latest figures strengthened the conviction among policymakers that they "need more time to be convinced that inflation will fall sustainably to 2%".

"So an interest rate cut in April is now not going to happen," he added.

Markets also discount a 90% chance of a first 25 bps rate cut by June, EURESTECBM3X4=ICAP and just a 20% chance of such a move in April. EURESTECBM2X3=ICAP

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR - a gauge of risk premium investors ask to hold bonds of most indebted countries – was at 145 bps after briefly hitting a fresh 24 month-low at 138.6 in early trading.

"The periphery might be approaching the limit of its resilience to reducing rate-cut pricing when supply is turning unsupportive and seasonal bank flows might elude the periphery," Citi said in a note to clients.

"This might slow the pace of spread tightening from here."

The Italian-German yield spread tightened even though markets were reducing their bets on future monetary easing as appealing returns supported Italian bonds, while investors didn’t see significant threats to the Italian macroeconomic and political environment in the short term.

Expectations for a reduction in policy rates usually support assets of highly indebted countries.

Investors will focus on the ECB policy meeting due next Thursday.

“With expectations of downward revisions to December growth and inflation projections and recent encouraging data on Q4 negotiated wages, we see a dovish bias to this meeting,” Rohan Khanna, head of euro rates strategy at Barclays, said.

The ECB will first cut interest rates in June, according to a near two-thirds majority of economists in a Reuters poll, though they were split on the chances of the cut coming earlier or later than they expected.

“We think the ECB is unlikely to push hawkish versus market pricing next week: we maintain longs in 10yr EUR real yields, which have rallied 16-22 bps in the week following the last three meetings,” Citi said in a research note.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Toby Chopra and Andrew Heavens)

((stefano.rebaudo@tr.com; +39 348 7607029));))

