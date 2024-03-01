Euro area yields rise, Italian-German spread hits 24-month low

By Stefano Rebaudo

March 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields were on track to end the week higher, with markets pricing less than 90 basis points (bps) of European Central Bank (ECB) rate cuts by year-end after data showed a slower decline in the euro area’s underlying price pressures.

In Germany, services price growth remained quick in February, while Spain saw uncomfortable readings that could point to a rebound in overall price growth.

The annual increase in U.S. inflation was the smallest in nearly three years in January, supporting expectations that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in June.

The euro area’s national figures suggest that inflation data, due later on Friday, will show a slowdown to around 2.5% in February from 2.8% in January.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, rose 3.5 bps to 2.44% after hitting 2.513% the day before, its highest level since Nov. 28.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area’s periphery, dropped 4 bps to 3.87%.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR -- a gauge of risk premium investors ask to hold bonds of most indebted countries – was at 142 bps after hitting a fresh 24 month-low at 138.6.

"The periphery might be approaching the limit of its resilience to reducing rate-cut pricing when supply is turning unsupportive and seasonal bank flows might elude the periphery," Citi said in a note to clients.

"This might slow the pace of spread tightening from here."

The Italian-German yield spread tightened even though markets were reducing their bets on future monetary easing as appealing returns supported Italian bonds, while investors didn’t see significant threats to the Italian macroeconomic and political environment in the short term.

Expectations for a reduction in policy rates usually support assets of highly indebted countries.

Investors will also focus on the ECB policy meeting due next Thursday.

“With expectations of downward revisions to December growth and inflation projections and recent encouraging data on Q4 negotiated wages, we see a dovish bias to this meeting,” said Rohan Khanna, head of euro rates strategy at Barclays.

Market bets on future ECB rate cuts EURESTECBM7X8=ICAP were at around 90 bps after hitting 83 bps the day before and from 150 bps in mid-January.

“We think the ECB is unlikely to push hawkish versus market pricing next week: we maintain longs in 10yr EUR real yields, which have rallied 16-22 bps in the week following the last three meetings,” argued Citi in a research note.

The ECB will first cut interest rates in June, according to a near two-thirds majority of economists in a Reuters poll, though they were split on the chances of the cut coming earlier or later than they expected.

