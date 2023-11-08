Euro Area Retail Sales Dip Beyond Expectations in September

Highlights

Euro area retail trade falls 0.3% in September.

Non-food sectors lead declines, food category resilient.

Spain counters trend with notable retail growth.

Euro Area Retail Trade Falters

In Wednesday’s report by Eurostat, retail trade volumes across the euro area and the European Union (EU) showed a slight decline in September 2023. The decrease of 0.3% in the euro area was slightly more than market expectations, which anticipated a 0.2% drop.

Sectoral and Regional Divergences

This dip follows a more significant drop in August 2023, marking a trend of reduced consumer spending. When dissected by sector, non-food products suffered the most, while food, drinks, and tobacco sales showed resilience, even registering growth. The variance was also evident geographically, with some member states like Slovakia and Sweden experiencing sharper declines, and others such as Slovenia and Poland seeing an uptick in retail volumes.

Year-On-Year Retail Slowdown

The year-on-year comparison paints a bleaker picture, highlighting a near 3% contraction in retail trade volume within the euro area compared to the previous year. Automotive fuels led the decline, indicative of broader economic pressures, whereas essential goods like food maintained a steadier course.

Bullish Spots Amidst Bearish Landscape

Despite the general downtrend, certain member states bucked the trend, with Spain showing a remarkable 7.5% annual increase in retail trade volume. This suggests that while the broader market sentiment is subdued, pockets of retail resilience and growth persist.

Short-Term Outlook

The short-term outlook for the euro area’s retail sector remains bearish, with the data pointing towards continued consumer caution amid economic uncertainties. The retail trade’s performance will likely remain contingent on wider economic trends and consumer confidence levels in the coming months.

