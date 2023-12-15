Euro area government bond yields fall after PMI data

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone sovereign bond yields fell on Friday after weak economic data, against a backdrop of the contrast between the Federal Reserve's dovish stance and the European Central Bank's pushback against market bets on rate cuts.

Germany's economic downturn worsened this month, a preliminary survey showed on Friday, pointing to a recession in Europe's biggest economy at the end of the year.

French business activity also declined faster than expected in December.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, fell 5 basis points (bps) to 2.073%. On Thursday, it hit its lowest since March at 2.029%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve was left in a camp on its own on Thursday when a host of Europe's central banks stuck to plans to keep policy tight well into next year.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Amanda Cooper)

