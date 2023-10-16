Euro area bond yields rise with inflation concerns back in focus

By Stefano Rebaudo

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Euro area sovereign bond yields rose on Monday with inflation concerns back in the driver’s seat after European Central Bank officials reiterated monetary policy needs to remain restrictive as it’s too early to declare victory over rising prices.

Inflation remains far too high, so monetary policy needs to restrict economic output for the foreseeable future, ECB policy hawk Joachim Nagel said on Saturday.

The euro zone labour market shows no sign of softening, despite a near recessionary environment and a record string of interest rate hikes, ECB President Christine Lagarde said.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, rose 4.5 basis points (bps) to 2.78%.

A rush into safe-haven assets had driven the Bund yield down from around 2.9% on Oct. 6 to about 2.70% in a few days on concerns about the conflict in the Middle East.

Top U.S. officials warned on Sunday that the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas could escalate into a wider conflict across the Middle East.

Inflation concerns propped up bond yields as oil prices jumped.

Brent futures slipped on Monday after surging last week as investors wait to see if the Israel-Hamas conflict draws in other countries - a development that would potentially drive up prices further.

Italy's 10-year yields IT10YT=RR – the benchmark for the euro area's periphery – rose 5 bps to 4.81%.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields – a gauge of investors' confidence towards the euro zone's most indebted countries – was at 202 bps. On Oct. 9, it hit 209.2 bps, its highest level in over 10 months.

Investors expect strong demand for bonds coupled with the ECB backstop – the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) the ECB approved in July 2022 to prevent disorderly market dynamics -- to keep peripheral bond yields well-behaved.

However, some analysts see a further widening from the current levels.

"Unless ECB comments turn more attentive, BTP spreads could test further upside with today's (Italian) budget announcement likely to confirm a budget deficit above 3% (of gross domestic product) until 2025 and ahead of S&P's rating review," said Rainer Guntermann rate strategist at Commerzbank.

Italian central bank governor Ignazio Visco said on Friday the spread differential with German bonds is "relevant" but is far from the 2011 levels when the euro zone was facing a crisis.

"There are no signs, really, that it should rise, really, in a territory... which would require us to intervene. But if there was a need, I think we can," Visco argued.

