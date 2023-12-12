Euro area benchmark Bund yields approach 8-month low ahead of US data

By Stefano Rebaudo

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone benchmark Bund yields fell on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data due later and after British figures showed a weakening labour market.

U.S. payroll data released on Friday ended a bond rally and a sharp repricing of expectations for future policy rates, which led money markets to discount up to 150 basis points of European Central Bank rate cuts in 2024.

German wholesale prices fell by 3.6% in November compared to last year, while German investor morale improved in December.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the euro area's benchmark, dropped by 4.5 basis points (bps) to 2.22%. It hit 2.166% on Friday, its lowest since April 6, before rising to 2.286% on Monday.

Bond prices move inversely with yields.

British wage growth slowed by the most in almost two years, official data showed on Tuesday, driving 10-year yields GB10YT=RR down 12 bps to 3.96%.

"In summary, the average weekly earnings data may have been weaker, but past outturns have tended to be revised higher, other indicators of pay growth are still strong," said George Buckley, an economist at Nomura.

Money markets are pricing 135 basis points of rate cuts from the European Central Bank (ECB) in 2024 EURESTECBM9X10=ICAP, down from around 150 bps on Dec. 6. They were pricing cuts of 80 bps at the end of November.

Investors are braced for two days packed with central bank policy meetings. The Federal Reserve decision on rates is due late on Wednesday, while the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will meet on Thursday.

"While the Fed is likely to lean dovish tomorrow in statement wording, forecasts, and dots, today's U.S. CPI release could yet set up for a hawkish sounding Powell at tomorrow's presser," Jamie Searle, European rates strategist at Citi, said in a research note.

"Bunds still look 'cheap' (to the tune of 16 bps) in our fair value regression dominated by inflation risk premium and the policy outlook," he added.

Analysts forecast rates to be unchanged and a cautious counter-reaction against the recent dovish repricing of policy rates from the ECB, including a first reduction in March.

Money markets discounted a 65% chance of a cut in March 2024 EURESTECBM3X4=ICAP after fully pricing it on Dec. 5.

"We expect the ECB to ditch the promise to reinvest maturing Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) bonds until at least the end of 2024," said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank.

ECB president Christine Lagarde deemed PEPP reinvestments the first line of defence against any fundamentally "unwarranted" widening of yield spreads within the euro zone, as the central bank can use them to buy the sovereign bonds of most indebted countries.

Italy's 10-year yields IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area periphery, were down 7.5 bps at 3.98%. The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields – a gauge of the risk premium investors ask to hold bonds of the most indebted countries – was at 178 bps after falling to 170 bps.

Investors are awaiting the outcome of the negotiations for the reform of the European Union fiscal governance – the Stability and Growth Pact – as too tight budget rules could challenge the resilience of the yield spreads of EU's most indebted countries.

France is determined to reach a deal by the end of the year, but France and Germany still differ on how to sustain investment when the budget deficit is above EU limits and other countries.

