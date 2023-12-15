Euro area benchmark Bund yield close to nine-month low after PMI

By Stefano Rebaudo

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The yield on the euro area's benchmark Bund dropped close to a nine-month low on Friday after weak economic data, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish stance offset the European Central Bank's (ECB) pushback against a rate cut in March.

The downturn in euro zone business activity unexpectedly deepened in December, according to closely watched surveys that indicated the bloc's economy is almost certainly in recession.

"Weakness in economic activity is broad-based across sectors and supports investor expectations of a more dovish ECB next year," said Francesco Di Bella, rate strategist at UniCredit.

Derivatives on ECB policy rates price in 155 basis points of rate cuts by the end of 2024 EURESTECBM9X10=ICAP, from around 140 bps before the Fed remarks late on Wednesday.

Money markets are pricing an around 85% chance of a first ECB rate cut in March EURESTECBM3X4=ICAP, roughly in line with levels seen before the Fed.

The Fed was left in a camp of its own on Thursday when a host of Europe's central banks stuck to plans to keep policy tight well into next year.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, was down 7 basis points (bps) to 2.05%, after hitting 2.031%. On Thursday, it reached 2.029%, its lowest since March 24.

It was on track to record a third straight weekly fall as money markets aggressively ramped up their bets on future reductions in policy rates.

Citi economists said in a research note they interpreted the ECB policy statement "and the confident message delivered by the President in its aftermath, as a gentle but resolute pushback against market expectations of policy rate cuts as early as March," adding they expect a first move by the ECB in June.

Analysts recalled that ECB President Christine Lagarde said the central bank needed more data to properly assess how stubborn inflation is, explicitly referencing wage growth data, which are expected in the first quarter of 2024.

The next monetary policy move should be a lowering of rates from record highs but first the ECB should "enjoy the view" for a while, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday, implying a rate cut was not imminent.

Italy's 10-year yield – the benchmark for the euro area's periphery – dropped 9 bps to 3.7%, a fresh 11-month low.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR – a market gauge of the premium investors are asking to hold bonds of the most-indebted countries over the safe-haven Bund – was at 166 bps after tightening on Thursday to 165 bps, its lowest since early September.

Analysts said a very gradual phasing out of Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) reinvestments supported bonds of highly indebted countries.

"The Council opted, however, to initiate the reduction in reinvestment much later than we anticipated (July rather than March)," Citi economists said.

The ECB's Lagarde deemed PEPP reinvestments the first line of defence against an excessive yield spread widening, which could hamper monetary policy transmission.

ESTRDec24m https://tmsnrt.rs/48BGRLJ

ESTRMarchm https://tmsnrt.rs/3TsNTy0

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo Editing by Sharon Singleton and Mark Potter)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.