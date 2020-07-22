Euro approaches 2-year high; Aussie, Kiwi up as risk appetite rises

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - The euro rose to its highest in nearly two years against the dollar, while commodity currencies gained, continuing the risk-on moves that have dominated since European Union leaders agreed on a fiscal stimulus plan on Tuesday.

Currency traders largely shrugged off U.S.-China tensions.

Risk appetite in currency markets, however, diminished for around two hours, after China's foreign ministry said the United States had told China on July 21 to close its consulate in Houston.

The move marked a further deterioration in U.S.-China relations, which have become more fraught since the outbreak of COVID-19.

"I think the U.S.-China tension is being ignored," said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist, at TD Securities in New York. "To pay more deference to it now is a bit rich because we probably have seen the most significant changes, tectonic shifts in U.S.-China relations in the last four or five months and the market did not pay much attention to them."

The dominant mood remained optimistic, however, following the EU's agreement on a 750 billion-euro recovery fund to share the debts incurred during the coronavirus crisis.

In midmorning trading, the euro was last up 0.5% at $1.1580 EUR=EBS, after hitting $1.1601, the highest in more than 1-1/2 years.

"I think it may well be the case that there's some leveraged players who've been closing out short positions," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

After gaining on the U.S.-China headlines, the dollar index resumed falling and was down 0.2% at 94.939 =USD. The index fell to a low of 94.827, its weakest since October 2018.

The United States reported more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the first time since June 10 the nation has surpassed that milestone. California was close to passing New York in total infections.

The Australian dollar was up 0.2% at US$0.7141 AUD=D3 after earlier hitting a fresh 15-month high, while the New Zealand dollar was up 0.3% at US$0.6662 NZD=D3, touching a six-month peak earlier in the session.

A flare-up of coronavirus cases and the reintroduction of lockdown measures in Australia's second-largest state had little impact on the currency, even after reports that the latest virus outbreak will cut the country's third-quarter GDP growth by 0.75 percentage point.

The Chinese offshore yuan, which weakened past 7 per dollar on U.S.-China headlines, was slower to recover, at 6.9954 CNH=EBS.

Meanwhile, sterling fell versus the dollar GBP=D3 and euro EURGBP=D3, driven by a report in the Financial Times that the British government has abandoned hopes of clinching a free-trade deal with the United States by the end of the year.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:30AM (1430 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1571

$1.1526

+0.39%

+3.22%

+1.1600

+1.1508

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.1200

106.7600

+0.34%

-1.60%

+107.1700

+106.7200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

123.99

123.10

+0.72%

+1.67%

+124.2700

+123.0800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9310

0.9331

-0.23%

-3.80%

+0.9351

+0.9302

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2710

1.2728

-0.14%

-4.14%

+1.2740

+1.2645

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3432

1.3457

-0.19%

+3.43%

+1.3483

+1.3420

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7140

0.7127

+0.18%

+1.69%

+0.7182

+0.7113

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0774

1.0755

+0.18%

-0.72%

+1.0794

+1.0743

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9103

0.9047

+0.62%

+7.69%

+0.9137

+0.9051

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6661

0.6644

+0.26%

-1.11%

+0.6689

+0.6634

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.1300

9.1027

+0.30%

+4.01%

+9.1811

+9.0804

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.5660

10.5033

+0.60%

+7.40%

+10.5845

+10.4832

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.8717

8.8761

+0.28%

-5.09%

+8.9114

+8.8374

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2668

10.2380

+0.28%

-1.93%

+10.2755

+10.2240

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

