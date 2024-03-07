Euro and euro zone bond yields dip after ECB holds rates

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - The euro and euro area bond yields fell after the European Central Bank held interest rates at a record high of 4%, as expected, on Thursday but acknowledged that inflation is easing faster than previously thought.

The focus will now turn to President Christine Lagarde's press conference at 1345 GMT (2.45 p.m. CET).

The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.11% at $1.0886, having stood unchanged from Wednesday at $1.0894 before the announcement.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark borrowing cost for the euro zone, fell and was last down 6 basis points (bps) at 2.274%. It had traded 3 bps lower at 2.298% previously.

The continent-wide Stoxx 600 .STOXX share index rose and was last up 0.76%, compared to a gain of 0.54% before the ECB's decision.

