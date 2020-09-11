Euro advances as ECB eases strong-currency worries

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The euro rose for a third straight session against the dollar on Friday, with investors encouraged to push it higher after the European Central Bank showed no sign of stemming the single currency's appreciation.

At a press conference on Thursday, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank is not targeting exchange rates. She also struck a less dovish tone on the euro zone economy, as the ECB lifted its growth forecast for 2020.

After Lagarde's briefing, sources said policymakers had agreed to look through the euro's rise, judging it was broadly in line with economic fundamentals.

On Friday, however, ECB policymakers, including chief economist Philip Lane, warned against complacency over low inflation and highlighted risks from a strong euro, nuancing the bank's benign message from a day earlier.

"There is a feeling here that it's okay for the euro to be around $1.1750-$1.1850. If it hits $1.1950, it probably starts swinging down," said Juan Perez, currency trader at Tempus Inc in Washington.

"Overall, ECB policymakers seem to be saying that let's not overreact about the euro exchange rate," he added.

In mid-morning trading, the euro rose 0.3% to $1.1840 EUR=EBS. It reached $1.1917 on Thursday, a one-week high.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback against other major currencies, slipped 0.1% to 93.277. The index though was poised for a second week of gains.

The dollar was little changed against the yen at 106.12 yen JPY=EBS.

Data showing a rise in U.S. consumer prices last month had little impact on the dollar.

The Labor Department said on Friday its consumer price index rose 0.4% last month. The CPI advanced 0.6% in June and July after declining the prior three months as business closures to slow the spread of the coronavirus depressed demand.

"When market participants compare the tone of the ECB

with the Fed’s formal shift to allow greater inflation, the market remains encouraged to sell the dollar," said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG.

"But the euro/dollar correction back from 1.1900 after the ECB press conference does indicate that dollar selling may still have reached its limits for now," Halpenny said.

Elsewhere, the pound slipped 0.1% against the dollar to $1.2792 GBP=D3, and sank to a fresh 5-1/2-month low of 92.90 pence versus the euro EURGBP=D3, adding more losses after the heaviest sell-offs seen this year sent the pound falling nearly 2% against the euro on Thursday.

As the Brexit saga intensifies, sterling was on course for its worst week since March when forex markets were going through a coronavirus-induced turmoil.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:14AM (1414 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1841

$1.1813

+0.24%

+5.63%

+1.1874

+1.1814

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

106.1200

106.1300

-0.01%

-2.52%

+106.2600

+106.0900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

125.66

125.37

+0.23%

+3.04%

+126.1200

+125.3900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9094

0.9104

-0.11%

-6.03%

+0.9108

+0.9080

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2801

1.2803

-0.02%

-3.45%

+1.2864

+1.2765

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3182

1.3190

-0.06%

+1.52%

+1.3194

+1.3151

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7289

0.7256

+0.45%

+3.82%

+0.7305

+0.7252

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0768

1.0758

+0.09%

-0.77%

+1.0788

+1.0760

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9250

0.9225

+0.27%

+9.42%

+0.9291

+0.9211

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6677

0.6649

+0.42%

-0.88%

+0.6694

+0.6644

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.0409

9.0729

-0.35%

+2.99%

+9.0768

+9.0035

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.7069

10.7200

-0.12%

+8.83%

+10.7279

+10.6684

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.7748

8.7598

+0.28%

-6.13%

+8.7803

+8.7302

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3904

10.3609

+0.28%

-0.75%

+10.3990

+10.3559

dollar sept 11https://tmsnrt.rs/2FagOTN

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.