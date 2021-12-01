EURN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Euronav NV (Symbol: EURN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.17, changing hands as low as $8.98 per share. Euronav NV shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EURN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EURN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.55 per share, with $11.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.