EURN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Euronav NV (Symbol: EURN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.27, changing hands as high as $10.28 per share. Euronav NV shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EURN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EURN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.21 per share, with $13.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.06.

