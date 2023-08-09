eureKING to buy SCTbio, plans Paris-listed biotech firm

Adds quote, detail from statement

Aug 9 (Reuters) - French special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) eureKING KINGSS.PA on Wednesday said it would acquire full ownership of SCTbio with a view to creating a new biotech company, which will be listed in Paris.

eureKING said it will pay around 13.08 million euros ($14.35 million) for 67% of the share capital, on a fully diluted basis, of SCTbio, a pharma company specializing in the cell and gene-therapy field.

The remaining 33% - currently owned by PPF Biotech - will be settled through newly issued shares of eureKING, after which the French SPAC will fully own SCTbio.

eureKING is already in the process of buying France's Skyepharma and is scouting to buy assets in the pharmaceutical sector.

It said on Wednesday that it plans to combine both companies once the deals are completed, to create a leading European biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (bio CDMO).

"By acquiring SCTbio and combining it with Skyepharma, we intend to build a solid network of production capacity in Europe with global reach," eureKING CEO Michael Kloss said in a statement.

In a separate news release, PPF Biotech said the newly-created company will be listed on the Euronext stock exchange in Paris.

The transaction should close in the last quarter of 2023, PPF added.

($1 = 0.9113 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; editing by Jason Neely and Sharon Singleton)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.