Eureka Lithium Plans $400,000 Financing Initiative

November 29, 2024 — 08:33 pm EST

Eureka Lithium (TSE:ERKA) has released an update.

Eureka Lithium Corp plans to raise up to $400,000 through a non-brokered private placement, offering up to 2,666,666 units at $0.15 each. The funds will be used for exploration expenses in its Nunavik properties and general corporate purposes. The offering is anticipated to close around December 9, 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

