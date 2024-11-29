Eureka Lithium Plans $400,000 Financing Initiative

Eureka Lithium (TSE:ERKA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eureka Lithium Corp plans to raise up to $400,000 through a non-brokered private placement, offering up to 2,666,666 units at $0.15 each. The funds will be used for exploration expenses in its Nunavik properties and general corporate purposes. The offering is anticipated to close around December 9, 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

For further insights into TSE:ERKA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.