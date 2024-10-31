News & Insights

Stocks

Eureka Group Sees Increased Stake by Filetron Pty Ltd

October 31, 2024 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has seen an increase in its substantial holdings by Filetron Pty Ltd, whose voting power has risen from 19.68% to 21.03% through market purchases. This change highlights Filetron’s growing influence within Eureka Group, drawing interest from investors keen on stock movements and market dynamics. These purchases amounted to 5,159,887 ordinary shares, reflecting a significant financial commitment.

For further insights into AU:EGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.