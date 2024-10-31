Eureka Group Sees Increased Stake by Filetron Pty Ltd

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has seen an increase in its substantial holdings by Filetron Pty Ltd, whose voting power has risen from 19.68% to 21.03% through market purchases. This change highlights Filetron’s growing influence within Eureka Group, drawing interest from investors keen on stock movements and market dynamics. These purchases amounted to 5,159,887 ordinary shares, reflecting a significant financial commitment.

