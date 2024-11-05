Eureka Group Sees Increase in Substantial Holding

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has seen a significant change in its substantial holding as Australian Retirement Trust Pty Ltd increased its voting power from 8.66% to 11.49%. This boost in shares owned highlights a growing interest and confidence in the company’s potential future performance. Investors might find this change noteworthy as it reflects strategic moves within the financial market.

