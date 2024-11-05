News & Insights

Eureka Group Sees Increase in Substantial Holding

November 05, 2024 — 09:56 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has seen a significant change in its substantial holding as Australian Retirement Trust Pty Ltd increased its voting power from 8.66% to 11.49%. This boost in shares owned highlights a growing interest and confidence in the company’s potential future performance. Investors might find this change noteworthy as it reflects strategic moves within the financial market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

