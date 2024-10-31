Eureka Group to Quote Over 104 Million Securities

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has announced the upcoming quotation of 104,575,096 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, set to take place on November 4, 2024. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, reflecting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Investors in the stock market may want to keep an eye on this development to gauge potential impacts on Eureka’s market position.

