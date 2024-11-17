Eureka Group to Quote Over 10 Million Shares

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has announced the quotation of over 10 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange as of November 18, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, marking a significant step in the company’s financial strategy. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Eureka’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence.

