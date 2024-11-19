News & Insights

Eureka Group Plans Shareholder Vote on Key Acquisition

November 19, 2024 — 11:50 pm EST

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited is set to hold a virtual general meeting on December 20, 2024, where shareholders will vote on the proposed acquisition of 20.5 million shares by Fileton Pty Ltd, boosting its voting power from 22.2% to 27%. The company’s directors believe this acquisition is in the best interest of all shareholders, and the independent expert has highlighted more advantages than disadvantages for non-associated shareholders. Investors are encouraged to participate online and cast their votes before the deadline.

