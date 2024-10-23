Eureka Group Initiates Trading Halt Amid Capital Raising

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has requested a trading halt on its shares as it prepares to announce the results of an institutional capital raising offer. The halt will last until either the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on October 28, 2024. This move is part of a strategic effort to strengthen the company’s financial position through a placement and entitlement offer.

