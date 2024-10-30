Eureka Group Holdings Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has seen a significant shift in its substantial holdings, with Aspen Group Limited reducing its stake from 35.87% to 24.49%, following an on-market sale of shares. This change reflects Aspen’s divestment strategy, impacting its voting power within Eureka. Investors in the financial market may find these developments noteworthy as they could influence Eureka’s future direction.

