Eureka Group Expands Portfolio with New Acquisition

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has signed a binding contract to acquire a seniors’ rental village in Mount Barker, South Australia, featuring 55 units and boasting an initial EBITDA yield of 9.2%. This acquisition is the first to be funded by the proceeds from a recent $70.4 million capital raising and is part of a broader portfolio expansion worth $49.9 million. The deal, which is set to be finalized by the end of November, aims to strengthen Eureka’s presence in South Australia and complement its existing portfolio.

