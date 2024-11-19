Eureka Group Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has announced a significant change in the indirect shareholding of its director, Gregory James Paramor, who has increased his holdings by acquiring 1,690,782 fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition was made through the Retail Entitlement Offer at a price of $0.61 per share, bringing his total indirect shareholding to over 7.4 million shares. Such movements can reflect confidence in the company’s prospects, capturing the attention of stock market enthusiasts.

For further insights into AU:EGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.