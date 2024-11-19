Eureka Group Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has reported a significant increase in the indirect shareholding of Director Murray Raymond Boyte, who acquired an additional 354,171 fully paid ordinary shares through a Retail Entitlement Offer. This acquisition raises Boyte’s total holding to over 1.5 million shares, reflecting his continued confidence in the company’s prospects. The shares were acquired at a price of $0.61 per share, highlighting a strategic investment move.

