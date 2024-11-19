Eureka Group Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Eureka Group Holdings Limited has reported a significant increase in the indirect shareholding of Director Murray Raymond Boyte, who acquired an additional 354,171 fully paid ordinary shares through a Retail Entitlement Offer. This acquisition raises Boyte’s total holding to over 1.5 million shares, reflecting his continued confidence in the company’s prospects. The shares were acquired at a price of $0.61 per share, highlighting a strategic investment move.
For further insights into AU:EGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Another Paramount+ (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Hike Hits Europe
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Jobs in Europe
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Names New AI Chip Line “Jaguar Shores”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.