Eureka Group Director Increases Indirect Stake with Share Acquisition

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has announced a significant change in the indirect interest of its Director, John Whiteman, who acquired 1,458,355 fully paid ordinary shares through Endurance Asset Management Pty Ltd. The shares were issued under the sub-underwriting allocation to the Retail Entitlement Offer at a price of $0.61 per share. This acquisition highlights an increased stake by a key insider, likely to draw attention from investors monitoring insider trading activity in the company.

For further insights into AU:EGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.