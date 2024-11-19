News & Insights

Stocks

Eureka Group Director Increases Indirect Stake with Share Acquisition

November 19, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has announced a significant change in the indirect interest of its Director, John Whiteman, who acquired 1,458,355 fully paid ordinary shares through Endurance Asset Management Pty Ltd. The shares were issued under the sub-underwriting allocation to the Retail Entitlement Offer at a price of $0.61 per share. This acquisition highlights an increased stake by a key insider, likely to draw attention from investors monitoring insider trading activity in the company.

For further insights into AU:EGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.