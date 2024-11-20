Eureka Group Announces Substantial Holder Change

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd, which now holds 47,161,609 shares with an 11.12% voting power. This change reflects a significant increase from the previous holding of 35,761,897 shares, highlighting a growing investor interest and confidence in Eureka Group’s market performance.

