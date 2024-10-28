News & Insights

Eureka Group Adjusts Rental Strategy Amid Complaints

October 28, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has reduced proposed rental increases for some residents in its Tasmanian villages following complaints and regulatory scrutiny. CEO Simon Owen has prioritized reviewing internal processes to ensure fair rental practices, aligning increases with economic conditions and government assistance. The company aims to balance shareholder expectations with its social obligations to residents.

