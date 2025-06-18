Eureka Acquisition Corp Announces Postponement of Extraordinary General Meeting to June 25, 2025

Eureka Acquisition Corp postpones Extraordinary General Meeting to June 25, 2025, allowing more time for shareholder engagement.

Quiver AI Summary

Eureka Acquisition Corp, a blank check company, has announced the postponement of its Extraordinary General Meeting, originally set for June 20, 2025, to June 25, 2025. This delay allows the company more time to engage with shareholders regarding a proposal to extend the deadline for completing a business combination until July 3, 2026. The record date for shareholders eligible to vote remains unchanged at May 23, 2025, and those who have already voted do not need to take further action unless they wish to change their vote. Additionally, the deadline for redemption requests has been extended to June 23, 2025. Shareholders with questions can contact the Company’s proxy solicitor or the transfer agent for assistance.

Potential Positives

Extended timeframe until July 3, 2025, for completing a business combination allows the company more opportunities to finalize a deal.

Postponement provides additional time for the company to engage with shareholders, potentially improving shareholder relations and involvement.

Shareholders have an extended deadline for redemption requests, giving them more flexibility and time to make informed decisions.

Potential Negatives

The postponement of the Extraordinary General Meeting may indicate difficulties the company is facing in engaging shareholders or securing necessary approvals for the proposed business combination.

The extension of the business combination deadline suggests that the company is struggling to finalize a deal within the initially anticipated timeframe, potentially raising concerns about its operational competence.

The need to extend the deadline for redemption requests due to the postponement could signal investor uncertainty about the company's future, potentially leading to decreased investor confidence.

FAQ

Why was the Extraordinary General Meeting postponed?

The meeting was postponed to allow the Company additional time to engage with shareholders.

What is the new date for the Extraordinary General Meeting?

The meeting is now scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 25, 2025.

When is the deadline for redemption requests?

The deadline for redemption requests has been extended to June 23, 2025.

Can shareholders vote if they sold their shares after the record date?

Yes, shareholders as of the record date can still vote, even if they sold their shares.

How can shareholders contact for more information about the meeting?

Shareholders can contact Advantage Proxy, Inc. at (877) 870-8565 or via email at ksmith@advantageproxy.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



New York, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eureka Acquisition Corp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EURK), a blank check company, today announced that its previously announced extraordinary general meeting in lieu of an annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) will be postponed from 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 20, 2025 to 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 25, 2025 (the “Postponement”) to allow the Company additional time to engage with shareholders.





The Extraordinary General Meeting is to be held for the purpose of considering and voting on, among other proposals, a proposal to amend the Company’s current charter to provide that the Company has until July 3, 2025 to complete a business combination and may elect to extend up to twelve times, each by a one-month extension, for a total of up to twelve months to July 3, 2026.





The record date for determining the Company shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting remains the close of business on May 23, 2025 (the “Record Date”). Shareholders as of the Record Date can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares. Shareholders who have previously submitted their proxies or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not to take any action. Shareholders who have not yet done so are encouraged to vote as soon as possible.





As a result of the Postponement, the previously disclosed deadline of June 17, 2025 (two business days before the Extraordinary General Meeting, as originally scheduled) for delivery of redemption requests from the Company’s shareholders to the Company’s transfer agent has been extended to June 23, 2025 (two business days before the postponed Extraordinary General Meeting). Shareholders who wish to withdraw their previously submitted redemption request may do so prior to the postponed Extraordinary General Meeting by requesting that the Company’s transfer agent return such shares by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 23, 2025.





There is no change to the location, the record date, or any of the other proposals to be acted upon at the Extraordinary General Meeting.





If you have questions regarding the certification of your position or delivery of your shares, please contact:





Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company





1 State Street 30th Floor





New York, NY 10004-1561





E-mail: spacredemptions@continentalstock.com





The Company’s shareholders who have questions regarding the Postponement, the Extraordinary General Meeting, or would like to request documents may contact the Company’s proxy solicitor, Advantage Proxy, Inc., at (877) 870-8565, or banks and brokers can call (206) 870-8565, or by email at ksmith@advantageproxy.com.







About Eureka Acquisition Corp







Eureka Acquisition Corp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “seeks,” or other similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the redemption request deadline. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.







Additional Information and Where to Find It







On June 3, 2025, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with its solicitation of proxies for the Extraordinary General Meeting. The Company will amend and supplement the definitive proxy statement to provide information about the Postponement and the redemption request deadline. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THE COMPANY FILES WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the definitive proxy statement (including any amendments or supplements thereto) and other documents filed with the SEC through the web site maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or by contacting the Company’s proxy solicitor.







Participants in the Solicitation







The Company and its respective directors and officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting. Additional information regarding the identity of these potential participants and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the definitive proxy statement. You may obtain free copies of these documents using the sources indicated above.







Contact Information:







Fen Zhang





Chairman and Chief Executive Officer





Email:



eric.zhang@hercules.global







Tel: +86 135 0189 0555



