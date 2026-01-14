Eurazeo SE (EUZOF) Price Target Decreased by 18.70% to 87.62

The average one-year price target for Eurazeo SE (OTCPK:EUZOF) has been revised to $87.62 / share. This is a decrease of 18.70% from the prior estimate of $107.78 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $70.21 to a high of $103.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.42% from the latest reported closing price of $58.64 / share.

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eurazeo SE. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 11.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EUZOF is 0.14%, an increase of 4.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 4,509K shares.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 443K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EUZOF by 24.59% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 301K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing a decrease of 15.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EUZOF by 34.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 263K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EUZOF by 23.29% over the last quarter.

GCECX - AB Global Core Equity Portfolio Class C holds 230K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 230K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

