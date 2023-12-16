Eurazeo SE (EPA:RF) Price Target Increased by 5.04% to 91.07

The average one-year price target for Eurazeo SE (EPA:RF) has been revised to 91.07 / share. This is an increase of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 86.70 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 73.73 to a high of 103.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.28% from the latest reported closing price of 71.55 / share.

Eurazeo SE Maintains 3.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.07%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eurazeo SE. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RF is 0.14%, a decrease of 18.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 3,287K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 252K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 45.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 13.35% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 196K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 19.29% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 183K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing an increase of 12.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 2.77% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 138K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 15.93% over the last quarter.

PSP - Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF holds 125K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 12.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 22.89% over the last quarter.

