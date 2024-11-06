News & Insights

Eurazeo Reports Strong Asset Management Growth in 2024

Eurazeo (FR:RF) has released an update.

Eurazeo has reported significant growth in asset management and increased realizations in the first nine months of 2024, reflecting strong alignment with its strategic plan. The company raised €3 billion in funds, boosting its Assets Under Management to €35.5 billion, and saw a notable rise in deployments and balance sheet rotations. Eurazeo’s diversified platform strategy has proven effective, contributing to robust performance across buyout and growth companies.

