Eurasia Mining Sees Strong Support and Legal Win

Eurasia Mining (GB:EUA) has released an update.

Eurasia Mining PLC successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support for its strategic direction. The company also reported a favorable court judgement regarding the transfer of Queeld and Mispare share certificates, set to be completed in January 2025. This positive outcome reflects Eurasia’s ongoing efforts to enhance asset value and shareholder confidence.

