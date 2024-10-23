Eurasia Mining Releases Investor Session Recording

Eurasia Mining (GB:EUA) has released an update.

Eurasia Mining PLC has made available a recording of an investor session led by Executive Chairman Christian Schaffalitzky. The session, accessible via YouTube, provides insights into the company’s activities in palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and gold mining. This offers a valuable opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s strategic directions and market outlook.

