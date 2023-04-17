EUR/USD: Weaker amid Rising US Short-Term Inflation Expectations

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

EUR/USD down 0.25% due to Fed rate hike fears

US short-term inflation expectations rise, impacting derivatives market

U.S. retail sales slip just 0.3%, indicating continued economic resilience

Overview

The Euro is edging lower against the U.S. Dollar on Monday as traders await a speech from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde at 15:00 GMT. Additionally, sellers are following through to the downside, following Friday’s bearish response to the threat of a Fed rate hike in May.

At 09:19 GMT, the EUR/USD is trading 1.0966, down 0.0027 or -0.25%.

Traders Anticipate Fed Rate Hike as Short-Term Inflation Expectations Rise

Traders are anticipating an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve as a result of a rise in short-term inflation expectations, impressive Wall Street bank earnings, and resilience in core U.S. retail sales.

Despite an unexpected fall in U.S. retail sales in March, core retail sales slipped just 0.3%, indicating that the U.S. economy is still doing well. First-quarter 2023 earnings from JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo also exceeded expectations, alleviating concerns about a banking crisis that occurred in March.

Additionally, short-term inflation expectations have increased, with the University of Michigan’s preliminary April reading showing a rise in one-year inflation expectations from 3.6% to 4.6% in March.

The yields on U.S. Treasuries rose and remained elevated on Monday in response to these data releases.

Derivatives Market Predicts 84% Chance of Fed Rate Hike in May

Derivatives market pricing indicates an 84% chance of a 25 basis point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in May, up from 69% the previous week.

The increase followed an upward revision of past US retail sales figures, comments from a Fed official suggesting that previous rate hikes had not yet had the desired effect, and a rise in consumer inflation expectations.

The euro reached a one-year high of $1.108 on Friday as traders anticipate further interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank while the Federal Reserve approaches a pause.

Technical Analysis

Daily EUR/USD

From a technical view, according to the daily chart, EUR/USD is trading above the pivot at $1.0762, while the RSI indicator is positive. The technicals appear to be in favor of an upside and a potential test of that $1.1009 price. If the price does not reach its peak and instead has a downward trend, we may witness a decline toward the $1.0595 region.

Resistance and Support Lines:

R1 – $1.1009 S1 – $1.0595 R2 – $1.1176 S2 – $1.0349 R3 – $1.1260 S3 – $1.0155

Short-Term Outlook

The short-term outlook for the EUR/USD is bearish. Traders are anticipating a possible Fed rate hike in May, which has contributed to a decline in the euro against the US dollar. Additionally, short-term inflation expectations have increased, which is another factor weighing on the euro. However, losses may be limited as the ECB is also expected to raise rates, which could offer some support for the euro.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.



