EUR/USD: Uncertainty Weighs as Traders Eye US Inflation Data, Debt Ceiling Talks

FXEmpire.com -

EUR/USD Highlights

Traders await US consumer inflation data and debt ceiling talks

Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions depend on data

ECB continues to raise borrowing costs despite market expectations for rate cuts

EUR/USD Overview

The Euro is edging lower against the U.S. Dollar on Wednesday as traders await the release of key U.S. consumer inflation data that is expected to influence Fed policy at its June meeting. Traders also looked forward to U.S. debt ceiling talks while bracing for a slew of conflicting economic data that will influence monetary policy and global growth.

At 10:45 GMT, the EUR/USD is trading $1.0954, down 0.0003 or -0.03%. On Tuesday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (FXE) settled at $101.20, down $0.37 or -0.36%.

Investors Await CPI for Fed Clues

Investors are closely monitoring the upcoming release of the latest consumer and producer price index reports, which are due on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Economists expect April’s CPI print to reflect a 0.4% increase month-over-month and 5% year-over-year, according to a Dow Jones survey. The data will provide clues about the Federal Reserve’s next policy moves, particularly regarding interest rates, which Chairman Jerome Powell stated would be data-dependent. The discussion about inflation and whether the Fed will cut interest rates this year is currently prevalent in the market.

Economic Risks Grow as Fed Faces Challenges

While anticipating any potential Federal Reserve policy changes, analysts point out that recent turmoil in the U.S. banking sector and political gridlock in Washington must also be taken into account regarding lifting the country’s debt ceiling and avoiding default. After the Federal Reserve’s recent 25 basis point rate hike, it suggested that its rate-hiking campaign may be nearing its end. However, Powell’s post-meeting press conference indicated that rate cuts were unlikely to be announced soon, raising concerns about the possibility of a recession due to high rates.

ECB Remains Bullish on Borrowing Costs

In potentially bullish news, Isabel Schnabel, a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) board, has stated that the ECB will continue to raise borrowing costs until it sees a sustainable decline in core inflation, and that market expectations for rate cuts are misplaced. Schnabel also mentioned that inflation momentum in the euro zone is still high for all items except energy, and price pressures are extending to most components in the consumption basket. She added that while supply-side shocks due to bottlenecks and energy prices are decreasing, the labor market is robust, wage growth is increasing, and corporate profit margins are high.

Technical Analysis

Daily EUR/USD

The EUR/USD trades around 1.0965 pivot, indicating a weak short-term trend amid a strong long-term trend. A breakout above the pivot may signal a near-term rally to 1.1141 resistance. However, a breakdown may lead to downside acceleration towards 1.0834 support.

S1 – 1.0834 R1 – 1.1141 S2 – 1.0657 R2 – 1.1272 S3 – 1.0527 R3 – 1.1449

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.