EUR/USD: Testing One-Month High on ECB’s Hawkish Stance

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

ECB raises borrowing costs to a 22-year high, signaling more rate hikes.

Euro reaches one-month high as ECB’s actions impact the market.

Traders reassess U.S. interest rate expectations, leading to a weaker dollar.

Overview

The EUR/USD currency pair is set to have its best week in months following the recent actions of the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB not only raised borrowing costs to a 22-year high but also indicated that more rate hikes are on the horizon. These developments have had a significant impact on the market, causing the dollar to fall as traders reevaluated their expectations of future U.S. interest rate increases.

As a result of the ECB’s actions, the Euro has surged, reaching a one-month high at $1.0962 on Friday. Yesterday, the Euro experienced a remarkable 1% surge in value, driven by the rate hike decision and the hawkish forward guidance provided by ECB President Christine Lagarde. Lagarde stated in a press conference that another rate hike in July is highly likely, emphasizing the central bank’s commitment to tackling high inflation by stating that they still have “ground to cover.”

At 11:30 GMT, the EUR/USD is trading 1.0956, up 0.0014 or +0.13%.

ECB’s Eighth Consecutive Rate Hike: Rates Reach 3.5%, Highest in 22 Years

Thursday’s rate hike marked the eighth consecutive increase by the ECB, pushing rates up by 25 basis points to 3.5%, the highest level seen in 22 years. Additionally, the ECB’s staff has revised their inflation forecasts, particularly for this year and the next, excluding energy and food. The inflation projection for this year has been raised to 5.1% from 4.6%, indicating growing confidence in the euro zone’s economic outlook.

Deutsche Bank Expects Further Rate Hike Amid ECB’s Actions

Financial institutions such as Deutsche Bank have responded to the ECB’s actions with their own predictions. Deutsche Bank’s chief economist Mark Wall noted that they expect a final 25-basis point hike in July, bringing the terminal rate to 3.75%. Wall emphasized that the risks for further rate hikes lean toward the upside.

ECB’s Hawkish Move with Dovish Elements

It is worth noting that while the ECB’s actions were viewed as largely hawkish. However, there were also dovish elements in President Lagarde’s remarks. While signaling a hike in July, Lagarde deliberately refrained from guiding expectations for September, leaving room for interpretation and potential future adjustments.

Central Banks Diverge: ECB Hikes, Fed Holds

The ECB’s move came just a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to leave interest rates unchanged but hinted at future rate hikes later in the year. The Fed’s decision put an end to a series of 10 consecutive rate hikes. However, the dot plot projections by Fed policymakers indicated that two more increases are expected by the end of 2023. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that rate cuts in 2023 would not be appropriate, setting a clear stance for future monetary policy.

Short-Term Forecast: Bullish

The ECB’s rate hike decision and forward guidance are driving a bullish trend for the EUR/USD pair, resulting in its best week in months. The Euro’s surge against the dollar reflects the central bank’s commitment to tackling high inflation and its revised inflation forecasts. Traders’ reassessment of U.S. interest rate expectations has weakened the dollar. The market eagerly awaits upcoming events, especially the anticipated July rate hike, for further currency direction insights.

Technical Analysis

Daily EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is edging higher on Thursday, continuing to build strength on the strong side of the 1.0807 (PIVOT), which is now support. If the upside momentum continues then look for a surge into 1.0979 (R1).

Breaking back below 1.0807 will signal the return of sellers. This could lead to a retest of 1.0635.

PIVOT – 1.0807 R1 – 1.0979 S2 – 1.0522 R2 – 1.1264 S3 – 1.0350 R3 – 1.1435

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.